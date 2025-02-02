Featured

Tuface and Annie: The Love story that crumbled under fame, scandal

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 02 - 2025 , 15:16 7 minutes read

From the very start, Tuface Idibia and Annie Macaulay’s relationship seemed like the stuff of destiny, capturing the hearts of fans across Nigeria and beyond.

But over time, it became clear that fame, personal challenges, and unresolved issues would take their toll. Public squabbles, accusations of infidelity, and a complex family dynamic were just some of the pressures that ultimately led to the breakup of one of Nigeria’s most talked-about couples.The early dents in their paradise.

When Tuface and Annie Idibia first came together, their love seemed perfect, like a fairytale. But over time, what appeared to be a flawless union slowly crumbled under the weight of unresolved issues, public accusations, and personal betrayals.

Barely two years and a few months into their marriage, Tuface, also known as 2Baba, was caught on camera kissing his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.

Reports at the time claimed that the popular Nigerian superstar was cozying up in the VIP section of his Festac nightclub, Rumours, with the mother of his three kids, Pero Adeniyi.

Annie was said to have heard about what was happening at the club and decided to confront Tuface about it. She allegedly stormed the club but was diverted by the club’s management into a room where she was told her husband would join her shortly.

She was reportedly locked in the room for some time, and by the time she was allowed to leave, 2Baba and Pero had already ended their meeting.

Shortly after the incident, Tuface took to his Instagram to address the situation. His post read, “Our love does not have to make sense to you. Please go on with your perfect life and know the true story behind something before you judge and start making nasty comments based on an orchestrated story by some blog. You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.”

He ended the message by professing his love for Annie, writing, “I love you till I die.”

Annie also responded, claiming that the ‘incident’ was a temporary distraction and denied going to the club to confront her husband, as the blogs had suggested.(Related article: ‘Stop the madness’, Tuface breaks silence on marital crisis_

Her statement read, “I am aware of the photos circulating on the internet showing my husband and Pero Adeniyi. I want to state officially that I was not in that space at that time, and therefore, there was no confrontation between myself and Pero Adeniyi. Pero Adeniyi and this momentary indiscretion pose no threat whatsoever to my relationship with my husband. In fact, for the sake of our children, I do encourage cordial relationships with all parties involved. This year, my focus is solely on God, family, and my career, which doesn’t give me the luxury of paying attention to any distractions.”

Annie interrupts Nigerians’ sleep, Calls Out Her Husband (September 2, 2021)

In September 2021, Annie startled Nigerians late in the night with several posts on her Instagram. She called out Tuface over his relationship with Pero.

“I try to stay gracious. You are not the first man on the planet to have kids by different women. You can do better. Everything I do is to show the good human that you are,” she wrote.

She also criticized his family for not supporting their marriage.

Annie Threatens to “scatter everything” in Audio (September 8, 2021)

In an audiotape that went viral on social media, a visibly angry Annie vowed to “scatter everything” after discovering that her husband had traveled out of the country to see Pero.

This time, she didn’t just call out his family members but also his longtime associate and manager, Efe Omoregbe.

Annie apologizes publicly (November 13, 2021)

About two months after airing her family’s dirty laundry, Annie decided to make amends. On her 37th birthday, she issued a public apology to her husband and everyone she had offended. She also apologized to her mother and her husband’s family for dragging them into the public drama.

Annie breaks down on Reality TV show over 2Face’s infidelity (March 18, 2022)

On the series Young, Famous and African, Annie expressed her pain over Tuface’s philandering.

“When you meet someone, get to know them, and then you wake up to find that different women are having babies for him, and he has five kids with other women, while my first child is his fifth, and I met him before everyone,” she said to one of the cast members. She spoke about the many humiliations and embarrassments she had faced.

Annie’s Brother calls her a drug addict (March 30, 2022)

Annie’s elder brother, Wisdom Macauley, shared several videos on his Instagram, calling her out. He claimed Annie turned him into a slave and refused to pay him his dues during the period he worked for her. He also accused his sister of being a drug addict and a burden on their family

Tuface announces divorce (January 26, 2025)

On the night of January 26, 2025, Tuface released a statement via his Instagram, announcing their separation and impending divorce.

The musician promised to share more details soon, to tell his side of the story to his beloved fans, who he said deserved to know what had transpired between him and his estranged wife.

Shortly after, Tuface deleted the post, claiming his account was hacked. But within minutes, he backtracked, posting a video where he confirmed that his account had not been hacked and that the separation and divorce were real.

The announcement divided his fans and the couple’s supporters on social media, with many trying to figure out who the true victim was.

Over the following days, Tuface explained on social media that he hadn’t left Annie without reason. He shared a serious confession, stating, “Annie stood by me when I was living my life and having children everywhere, but that doesn’t mean she’s a saint. I stopped cheating on her after the last time I cheated and apologized. I’m a changed man now. I had to forgo my joy—having multiple women—for her out of love. Do you think I just left her for no reason? I am single and searching for True Love again. I know better than destroying Annie’s reputation on social media.”

Reactions to the breakup

Let’s choose empathy over drama – Ayo Makun (AY)

Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, who separated from his wife in 2024, reacted to Tuface’s separation on his X (formerly Twitter) page. He wrote, “Instead of casting blame in broken marriages that you know nothing about, why not focus on the reasons why the institution itself is under attack? No one goes in with a plan to fail. It’s troubling to see online in-laws and blogs reveling in sensationalism, often at the expense of those hurting. Real lives are involved—let’s choose empathy over drama and content. Some of you will never rest until you lead a fellow human to suicide.”

This is wrong on all levels, says Toke Makinwa to 2Baba

Toke Makinwa took to Instagram to express her displeasure with Tuface. “This is wrong on all levels, and you should be ashamed of yourself for bringing this here. Bring it on—if you think she’s alone, let me tell you, you’ll have to fight all of us,” she wrote.

You’ve decided to humiliate her at her lowest – Mary Remmy Njoku

Nollywood actress and producer Mary Remmy Njoku voiced her support for Annie in an Instagram post on January 27, 2025. She wrote, “Bro, Annie has a family o! Your sisters-in-law are many, and we’ve stayed quiet out of respect for her tough choices. But since you’ve decided to humiliate her at her lowest, no wahala. It’s your choice. Just make sure she’s healthy and okay. Because when the time comes, we’ll have plenty of questions for you!”

This is disgusting – Ifedayo Agoro

Ifedayo Agoro, the founder of DANG, criticized Tuface for treating Annie badly over the years and for making the divorce public. “This is disgusting behavior by this man,” he said.

Source:VanguardNgr