PY Adomako says ‘aka wo biribi’

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Showbiz News Feb - 14 - 2025 , 12:21 2 minutes read

While many discovered their calling a bit in life, for young Patrick Yaw Adomako discovered his at an early age and has since nurtured it and is now wants to make a living out of it.

PY Adomako as he is known in the showbiz industry has been singing professionally since 2020 and has since released four singles.

Just like King David in Bible from whom he takes inspiration, he said he has many songs with lots of contents for Ghanaians and the world, “expect great songs from me.”

Although relatively young in the industry, the Offinso boy is confident of taking over the gospel industry and becoming a household name in the country.

According to him, his objective of entering into the gospel industry is not necessarily for the monetary benefits but to win souls for Christ and save humanity from perils.

“I am into this industry for the long haul and the world should expect more from me,” he said.

This, he said could be seen in the lyrics of his song and the message the songs convey.

PY Adomako who has just released the video of his latest single ‘aka wo biribi.’

Aside from promoting the song, he said the video was to give graphical presentation of the message in the song which is to call on all and sundry to have a change of character and do what they preach.

“This single is aimed at shaping the lives of everyone who listens to the song,” he said.

In order for the listener not to be swayed by the bit and lose focus, he said the song was set in a midtempo beat with less instrumentation to make sure that the message was not overshowed.

PY Adomako is very enthusiastic about his future in the industry “because I am bringing better messages and deeper contents.”