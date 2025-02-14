Featured

Ghanaian Fashion brand BOYEDOE is 2025 LVMH prize semi-finalist

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 14 - 2025 , 13:01 2 minutes read

Rising Ghanaian Designer David Kusi Boye-Doe and Creative Director of BOYEDOE has been announced a semi-finalist for the prestigious 2025 LVMH Prize, a major recognition of his creative vision and contribution to global fashion.

This selection places David among the most promising emerging designers worldwide, reinforcing the growing influence of African fashion on the international stage.

Founded by luxury conglomerate LVMH Group (Louis Vuitton-Moët-Hennessy), the annual prize celebrates innovation and craftsmanship in fashion, offering mentorship, funding, and industry support to its finalists.

David’s nomination reflects his commitment to blending contemporary design with rich Ghanaian heritage, using ethically sourced materials and artisanal craftsmanship to redefine modern African luxury.

Advertisement

“It is an incredible honour to be the first Ghanaian to be recognized by the LVMH Prize,” said David. “This moment is not just for me but for Ghana and the entire African fashion industry. It’s a testament to the creativity and excellence coming from our country and continent.”

As a semi-finalist, David will present his collection to a panel of fashion experts, including LVMH executives, designers, and industry insiders, in the next round of the competition. If selected as a finalist, he will have the opportunity to compete for a €400,000 grant and a year-long mentorship from LVMH.

BOYEDOE's notable selection as a semi-finalist for the #2025LVMHPrize marks a significant milestone in the global fashion industry's increasing recognition of African design excellence.

This innovative brand seamlessly merges Afro-luxury heritage with eco-friendly sophistication, remaining deeply committed to sustainable practices.

By consistently pushing the boundaries of modern fashion while staying authentic to its Ghanaian origins, BOYEDOE is redefining the future of luxury fashion.

The final selection for the LVMH Prize will be announced later this year. In the meantime, fashion enthusiasts and supporters of African design can follow BOYEDOE’s journey through the competition with the hashtag #BOYEDOE2025LVMHPrize.