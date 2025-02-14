Featured

Lyrical Joe: English rappers get poor recognition

EVEN though he’s had bragging rights as the Best Rapper at the 2023 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), Lyrical Joe, is concerned about lack of recognition for English-speaking rappers in the Ghanaian music industry.

Despite the growing popularity of Hip-Hop in Ghana, English rappers continue to face significant challenges in gaining widespread acceptance and recognition.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, February 11, Lyrical Joe expressed his frustration with the industry's bias towards artistes who rap in local languages, particularly Twi.

He noted that that preference has resulted in English rappers being overlooked and undervalued, despite their talent and contributions to the genre.

“One of the biggest hurdles I've faced is getting people to embrace fresh talent and accept the evolution of our music scene.

“We're no longer limited to one style because now we have artistes rapping exclusively in English, others in Twi, and everyone bringing their unique flavour to the table.”

“It has been difficult getting the recognition and that is why some tend to follow the popular rap trend but thankfully, people have finally come around to accept this new wave of rap music,” he said.