Lyrical drops Healing on Valentine’s Day

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 14 - 2025 , 11:39 2 minutes read

Award winning rapper, Lyrical Joe is at it again. It is that time of the year and he is gifting his fans with yet another new single, Healing to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14.

Healing is from his upcoming I Am album scheduled for release later this year.

A typical hiphop tune, Healing offers a deep, emotional journey of love, resilience, and self-reflection, showcasing Lyrical Joe’s signature wordplay, deep lyricism, and his ability to weave love and strength into his music.

In a social media psot, Lyrica Joe mentioned that being the lead single, Healing sets the stage for the new album, which is expected to be both introspective and emotionally charged.

“Mark your calendars for February 14th—Healing is set to captivate listeners and set the tone for the entire album,” he wrote on Facebook.

As an annual ritual, Lyrical Joe releases a song on Valentine’s Day and on his birthday, August 5.

Last year, he dropped 5th August 8, marking the eighth instalment in the 5th August series, which began in 2017 and tells the story of Lyrical Joe's growth as a rapper and his reflections on personal and societal issues.

Lyrical Joe, who won the 2022 TGMA's Best Rap Performance award for 5th August 5, shared his experiences and challenges in his pursuit of success on 5th August 8.

The song, a thought-provoking one, explored themes of self-reflection, ambition and resilience.

In addition to his 5th August series, Lyrical Joe, real name Joseph Gamor is credited with songs including Two Eagles, Hustle & Ambition, 2 Bottles, Me to Me, See Size, Judas, Hmmhm, Flex and Amen.