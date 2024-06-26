Featured

Prince David Osei to Ghanaians: keep calm, economy will recover

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jun - 26 - 2024 , 16:34

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, has urged Ghanaians to remain optimistic about the country's economic prospects, despite the current challenges.

Advertisement

In a recent Instagram post, the thespian expressed his belief in the government's efforts to revitalise the economy, citing the recent road construction projects as a positive step forward.

He acknowledged that the economic turmoil is a global phenomenon, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and that Ghana is not alone in its struggles.

He pointed out that even developed countries like the United Kingdom are facing economic challenges, and that companies like Shell PLC, Guinness Ltd, and Microsoft are relocating from neighbouring Nigeria due to economic difficulties.

He wrote: “This is incredibly beautiful. The road construction is impeccable. I live in East Legon, and with this new road connecting from School Junction through Trassacco to the motorway, I won’t have to wake up at 5.30 am every morning just to beat the East Legon traffic. Impressive work by the government. Not everything has been perfect with this administration, but at least we are seeing some positives. The global economic crisis is being felt worldwide, and it’s not easy. However, I firmly believe that our economy will recover. Companies like Shell PLC, Guinness Ltd and Microsoft are moving out of neighbouring Nigeria due to the bad exchange rate and economy. The United Kingdom is slowly recovering from a partial recession, and inflation is high everywhere, causing the prices of goods to skyrocket. There is no magic solution.

The actor emphasised the need for collective effort and responsible citizenship to build the nation, urging Ghanaians to support the government's initiatives and have faith in its ability to steer the economy back on track.

“We all need to work together to build our nation. Let’s be responsible and accountable citizens. Better days are ahead for Ghana. Good morning.”