Next article: More ladies now go for plantain fibre hair, as cost of human hair rises

Featured

President Mahama launches Blackstar Experience today

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 01 - 2025 , 06:00 2 minutes read

The national launch of Blackstar Experience will take place today, May 1, 2025, at the Freedom and Justice Monument at Blackstar Square, Accra.

The initiative is expected to be the central project for Ghana's tourism, culture, and creative arts industries, aiming to reaffirm Ghanaian identity, attract investments, create jobs, and boost tourism.

The Co-ordinator of the Blackstar Experience, Rex Owusu Marfo popularly known as Rex Omar announced the upcoming launch in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 29.

The “Black Star Experience” is meant at showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage, arts, and tourism to the world, positioning her as a global destination for cultural tourism and creative expression.

President John Dramani Mahama, delivering his first State of the Nation Address on February 27, envisioned Ghana to be the gateway to Africa.

“Our flagship initiative, ‘THE BLACK STAR EXPERIENCE,’ aims to establish Ghana as the gateway to Africa for the global diaspora, featuring thoughtfully curated cultural, historical, and creative arts experiences in collaboration with the private sector, diplomatic missions, ministries, departments, and agencies,” he explained.

According to him, the programme, outlined in the NDC's 2024 manifesto, will offer curated cultural, historic, and creative arts experiences through private sector, diplomatic, and government collaborations. (Related articles: President Mahama appoints Rex Omar Presidential Staffer for Blackstar Experience, The NDC Black Star Experience must be a Reset agenda to boost the Ghanaian cultural currency, Oswald Okaitei writes…)

It will feature activities like concert parties, film events, and street carnival.

"The Pan African Month will be a part of the Blackstar Experience. It will include street carnivals, film week, fashion festival, food fair, theoretical and drama performances, concert party competitions, and monthly domestic tourism destinations," President Mahama said during his submission.

Rex Omar emphasized the media's pivotal role in the success of the Black Star Experience initiative during a media engagement on Wednesday.

He stressed that stakeholder support, particularly from the media, is crucial for the project’s fruition.