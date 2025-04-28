Previous article: Spotify pays $100 million to podcasters in first quarter of 2025

Featured

TikToker collapses, dies during live broadcast in Lagos

DailyPostNgr Showbiz News Apr - 28 - 2025 , 20:39 2 minutes read

A TikTok content creator, widely known as ‘Disturbing’, has passed away after suffering a seizure during a live broadcast at his home in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State in Nigeria.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday and went viral, with footage capturing the final moments of the entertainer as he appeared visibly distressed before collapsing.

Disturbing, who was also a cobbler and a musician, had gained prominence through his active involvement in the ‘Justice for Mohbad’ movement.

In a statement shared on TikTok, his wife, Omowunmi, revealed that he struck his head against a stone during the fall.

She explained that she was in the kitchen at the time when neighbours alerted her to the emergency.

“Yesterday morning, my husband was on TikTok live while I cooked his food. Suddenly, he had a seizure, fell, and hit his head on a stone. Blood was coming out of his head. A young boy and some neighbours saw him, thought he had fainted, and poured water on him. They called me from the kitchen,” she said.

She explained that he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors placed him on oxygen; however, he sadly passed away on Friday morning.

Omowunmi further revealed that the late TikToker had a medical history of seizures and was undergoing treatment, dismissing online speculation that his death was the result of a spiritual attack.

“The last time he had a seizure was in February. It is purely a medical issue,” she said