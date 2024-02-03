Police arraign six over piracy of Toyin Abraham’s movie, ‘Malaika’

Daily Post Showbiz News Feb - 03 - 2024 , 11:42

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned six suspects before the Igbosere Chief Magistrate’s Court over alleged piracy of actress Toyin Abraham’s movie, ‘Malaika’.

DAILY POST reports that ‘Malaika’ was premiered in Lagos on December 17, 2023, and made its theatrical debut on December 22, 2023.

Police attorneys from the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force CID, Alagbon, in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday presented the defendants, Adekunle Segun, Kehinde Oseni, Adebiyi Sodiq, Oseni S. Akano, Adebiyi Suliat and Agboola Motunrayo before Chief Magistrate E. Ogunkanmi.

They were charged with conspiracy, theft of intellectual property, piracy and cyber-related crimes.

The prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, told the court that the suspects planned and carried out the alleged illegal act in January 2024 at Apapa.

He added that the defendants violated sections 411, 972, 415, and 87 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Animashaun prayed the court to remand them in the correctional centre until the resolution of the case.

DAILY POST reports that Toyin Abraham recently stated that she experienced panic attacks and was hospitalised after finding out about the piracy of her new movie.