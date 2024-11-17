search_graphic_online

Graphic Showbiz Logo

Featured

Pinky Pecks and Tinny’s collabo on ‘Labadi Turn Up’ is lit

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News

After weeks of hype and online buzz, ‘Labadi Turn Up’ arrives with the full force of the sea, bringing a timeless dancehall anthem that sways everyone from children to adults, including Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Y to Alpha.

It is a song brewed to make history for the people of Labadi, and the addition of Ga Rap King, Tinny, makes this a no-brainer.

Advertisement

 There is a lot to love. The infectious energy the two stars create is attention-grabbing tune. Both deliver well blending Tinny’s old-school swagger with Pinky’s new-school energy, offering audiences the best of both worlds.

 Speaking about the song, the star shared, “Tinny is a true son of Labadi. Releasing this song without him would’ve been disrespectful. He held the city down in his prime, so it was only right to include him. I wanted to use this song to honor an old-school legend, re-affirming the lost art of Sankofa.”

 Pinky Pecks, a native of Labadi, was born and raised in this vibrant community. In honour of her roots, she has created a song that appeals to both the young and the young at heart. 

 


Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily. Don't miss out. Subscribe Now.

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |