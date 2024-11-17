Featured

Pinky Pecks and Tinny’s collabo on ‘Labadi Turn Up’ is lit

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Nov - 17 - 2024 , 16:16

After weeks of hype and online buzz, ‘Labadi Turn Up’ arrives with the full force of the sea, bringing a timeless dancehall anthem that sways everyone from children to adults, including Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Y to Alpha.

It is a song brewed to make history for the people of Labadi, and the addition of Ga Rap King, Tinny, makes this a no-brainer.

There is a lot to love. The infectious energy the two stars create is attention-grabbing tune. Both deliver well blending Tinny’s old-school swagger with Pinky’s new-school energy, offering audiences the best of both worlds.

Speaking about the song, the star shared, “Tinny is a true son of Labadi. Releasing this song without him would’ve been disrespectful. He held the city down in his prime, so it was only right to include him. I wanted to use this song to honor an old-school legend, re-affirming the lost art of Sankofa.”

Pinky Pecks, a native of Labadi, was born and raised in this vibrant community. In honour of her roots, she has created a song that appeals to both the young and the young at heart.