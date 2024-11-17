Featured

Meet Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, winner of Miss Universe 2024

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Nov - 17 - 2024 , 13:58

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig from Denmark has been crowned Miss Universe 2024, emerging victorious over more than 120 contestants in the prestigious beauty pageant.

The event took place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, where the 21-year-old was crowned by her predecessor, Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios.

Advertisement

In a competitive final, the first runner-up title went to Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina, while Mexico’s Maria Fernanda Beltran claimed second runner-up.

Victoria turned heads in a stunning pink shimmery strapless gown, adorned with intricate sequin embroidery and beaded-off shoulder details.

She completed the look with shimmering eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, and soft pink lips. Her open, wavy hairdo added the finishing touch to her radiant appearance.

Who is Victoria Kjaer Theilvig?

Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, a 20-year-old Danish entrepreneur, dancer, and beauty queen, made history as Denmark’s first Miss Universe.

Born in Søborg, Denmark, Victoria grew up in Copenhagen before moving to the city center to pursue education and career opportunities. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from Lyngby Handelsgymnasium and used her education to establish herself in the jewelry industry, specializing in diamond sales. She is also an advocate for animal protection.(Read also: Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina emerges second at Miss Universe 2024)

A professional dancer and dance teacher, Victoria has always been passionate about the arts. Dance, she says, has been her way of expressing herself and connecting with others. Her dedication to fitness and creative expression has inspired many.

Victoria’s pageantry career began in 2021 when she was the second runner-up in Miss Danmark. In 2022, she was crowned Miss Grand Denmark and placed in the Top 20 at Miss Grand International.

Her success led to her being crowned Miss Universe Denmark 2024, ultimately preparing her for her historic global win.