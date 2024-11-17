Featured

Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina emerges second at Miss Universe 2024

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Nov - 17 - 2024 , 13:39

Nigeria’s Chidimma Adetshina has finished as the first runner-up at the 73rd Miss Universe Competition held in Mexico.

The grand finale, which unfolded early Sunday morning at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, offered a nail-biting showdown between Nigeria and Denmark as the two finalists awaited the announcement of the coveted title.

The competition, widely regarded as one of the most captivating in recent years, celebrated the talent, intelligence, and elegance of women worldwide.

In a post shared on Instagram, the event’s organizers noted the intensity of the moment, saying:

“The final two! Nigeria and Denmark, two incredible women, one unforgettable moment.

Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, ultimately emerged as Miss Universe 2024, succeeding Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, who held the title in 2023.

Despite falling short of the crown, Adetshina’s remarkable performance earned her accolades from both judges and audiences, who were captivated by her poise and charisma throughout the competition.

Recall Adetshina’s journey to the Miss Universe stage was not without challenges.

Earlier this year, her withdrawal from the Miss South Africa 2024 contest, where she had advanced to the final stage, sparked widespread debate.

Her decision followed concerns raised by some South Africans who questioned her eligibility based on her nationality.

Undeterred, Chidimma Adetshina represented Taraba State at the national level, ultimately clinching the Miss Universe Nigeria title, which secured her spot on the global stage.

Adetshina’s achievement brings to mind the historic feat of Nigeria’s Agbani Darego, who, on November 16, 2001, became the first Black African woman to win the Miss World crown at just 18 years old.