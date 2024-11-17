Featured

Music groups kill talents —Wiafe SwiitLypz of Dunsin fame

ALTHOUGH he was leader of Dunsin, a defunct music trio which occupied good space in the Ghanaian music industry in the late 2000s, Wiafe SwiitLypz now has huge reservations about music groups—to him, they destroy talents.

As if that is not enough, they also tend to render musicians lazy so it’s not advisable for solo artistes to come together to form music groups.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, November 12, Wiafe SwiitLypz disclosed his past experience has taught him a lesson and he would never be a member of any ensemble again.

And for those who have been asking, creating another group or working on the comeback of Dunsin is the farthest from his mind. He’s had his fair share of challenges as a member of a group and that’s enough.

“I will not hesitate one bit to discourage up-and-coming artistes from forming groups. They should concentrate on their solo careers and pursue their dreams. Being part of a group can be energy draining and it’s killing talents.

“I’ve taken this position because oftentimes in a group, there are members who are not only lazy but too laid back and because groups demand collective energies, it slows down the serious ones. Personally, I don’t think it’s advisable, at all,” he stated.

However, in an earlier interview with Graphic Showbiz, Wutah Kobby of Wutah fame challenged musicians to come together since a variety of talents allowed groups to stand out as well as compose great songs.

He had intimated that variety was the spice of life thus a collective effort created magic and also members could share cost of financial burden.

Wiafe SwiitLypz acknowledged the advantages of music groups yet argued the disadvantages far outweighed the positives.

“It’s very understandable that groups have advantages because it’s always a collective effort but that is always not the case. There are always selfish interests of individuals so while some members are working hard, others are thinking about themselves.”

“Mostly, the energy is not the same and when negative energy is higher, it slows everyone down, killing ambitions which results in mediocrity, he added.

Dunsin, made up of Ernest Obeng aka Omega, Ahmed Kenneh Larweh aka Sparqlyin and Wiafe SwiitLypz was created in 2003.

The group was a force to be reckoned with back then with hit songs such as Fefeefe, Oyadieyie and Falaa. However, the trio, who had shown lots of potential broke up in 2018 and members went their separate ways.

After almost an eight-year hiatus, Wiafe SwiitLypz returned to the music scene as a solo artiste with a new single, Abba Father in May this year.

He followed it up with I’m in Love featuring Oheneba Kissi in June and he is set to release another one, Feeling Good later this month.

Wiafe SwiitLypz‘s return to the music scene has been without a bang but he’s hopeful that with consistency, he will soon find his footing once again.

“I understand that it’s difficult to win the love and support of the audience after a long break so I’m not shaken at all. Gradually, I know Wiafe SwiitLypz will get there but at the moment, I’m focused on what matters most, and that is producing good songs,” he added.