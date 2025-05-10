Featured

Okyeame Kwame channels African royalty as Pharoah at TGMA26

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 10 - 2025 , 22:04 2 minutes read

The 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is here again it's indeed a vibrant display of fashion, culture, and star power, and as always, the red carpet was a runway of bold statements and stylistic flair.

While many celebrities strutted in high fashion ensembles, stilettos, and androgynous styles, rapper Okyeame kwame is taking it a notch higher.He graced the event dressed in full Egyptian Pharaoh regalia, richly infused with Ghanaian Kente.

When asked about the inspiration behind his royal ensemble, Okyeame Kwame explained, “Why Cairo? Because, you know, there's a new norm. Africa is rising. Africa is kicking against neo-colonialism. And our identity is rising… I decided to remind all of us that we come from royalty. Don't be in love with it.”

The outfit, a seamless fusion of tradition and political commentary, took three days to complete.

His designer, whose name was not immediately mentioned during the red carpet interview, was praised by Okyeame Kwame for the artistry and craftsmanship. “We need to put the spotlight on the designer as well. And, you know, just give him a round of applause for what he's done. Very beautiful,” he added.

On his expectation for the big stage, the Faithful crooner said: “I'm really excited about performances. I want to also know who is going to become Artiste of the Year. And then, I want to win maybe one or two awards myself, just for myself,” he said.