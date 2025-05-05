Featured

No invitation, no appearance on TGMA red carpet on Saturday

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 05 - 2025 , 14:26 2 minutes read

To bring orderliness and sanity to the Red Carpet session this year, Charterhouse, organisers of Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) have announced restrictions on who appears on the red carpet this year.

This year's event will feature a selective red carpet experience, with only officially invited celebrities and dignitaries granted access.

According to the organisers, there will be two red carpet sessions: one for general media interactions and photoshoots, and a main session for televised coverage, including fashion interviews.

Invitations are required to appear on the main red carpet, which will be broadcast on TV.

The TGMA red carpet has long been a topic of debate, with critics pointing to questionable celebrity choices and lackluster production. Some have lamented the inclusion of "just anybody" on the red carpet, dragging out the proceedings.

Others have bemoaned the sometimes lackluster fashion sense on display. Last year, the likes of Michael Ola and Kofi Okyere Darko(KOD), expressed their disappointment with the organisation of the Red Carpet event.

In his opinion, Ola Michael mentioned that the Red carpet was an event on its own but after many years, Charterhouse has yet to master it.

“This year’s red carpet looked like a marketplace. Maybe they didn’t plan it, or they got someone unqualified to plan it. They just allowed anyone on the carpet,” he said at the time.

KOD, founder of the Nineteen57 fashion company, noted that the people who appeared on the carpet could have done better.

“For me, for the performers on the night, everyone brought their A-game. It was the red carpet that sucked. If we watch what happens out there, continentally, let me even come back to the African continent, events that take place in South Africa, Nigeria, and what have you, we see [better stuff], he wrote on Facebook last year.

But change is afoot! This year, the organisers are shaking things up with the new directive when the awards ceremony takes place on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at the Grand Arena of the International Conference Centre (AICC).