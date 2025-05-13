Next article: TGMA26: Kofi Kinaata makes history with fifth Songwriter of the Year award

Nineteen57 Events appoints Cookie Tee CEO

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 13 - 2025 , 12:55 2 minutes read

Nineteen57 Events, the creative force behind Ghana’s premier fashion and music showcase, Rhythms On Da Runway, has appointed Shirley E. F. Tibilla, popularly known as Cookie Tee, as its new Chief Executive Officer(CEO).

A popular name in Ghana’s media and entertainment space, Cookie Tee brings to the role a wealth of experience, bold leadership, and an unmistakable flair for creativity.

Her appointment signals an exciting new chapter for Nineteen57 Events having appointed Ophelia Crossland Creative Director few weeks ago.

Cookie Tee is a celebrated Ghanaian media personality, actress, television host, and philanthropist, who has graced screens and stages nationwide.

A proud alumna of the University of Ghana, where she studied Theatre Arts and Political Science, she has established herself as one of Ghana’s favourite TV hosts.

Presently, she is the co-host of TV3’s flagship morning show, New Day, and has hosted some of the nation’s most prestigious events, including the 3Music Awards, Ghana Club 100 Awards, Radio and Television Personality Awards, and the Ghana Event Awards.

Beyond the spotlight, Cookie Tee is also the founder of Mabel’s Angels Foundation, a nonprofit committed to empowering underprivileged youth through education, mentorship, and outreach. Her passion for impact-driven leadership aligns seamlessly with Nineteen57 Events’ mission to fuse culture with purpose.

A style icon and trusted brand ambassador, Cookie Tee is poised to lead Nineteen57 Events into a vibrant new era defined by innovation, authenticity, and excellence.