Featured

Chairman K: My first TGMA attendance a showdown

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 13 - 2025 , 15:06 2 minutes read

Musician Sylvester Kwakye known as showbiz circles as Chairman K exuded confidence and style, dressed in a sleek dark blue tailored suit adorned with intricate gold embroidery on the shoulders and sleeves.

Standing against a vibrant red backdrop, he complemented his outfit with a crisp white shirt, slim black tie, and a majestic black traditional cap featuring gold designs. The ensemble perfectly blended cultural heritage and modern flair.

The fashion statement of Chairman K at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) was bold enough to draw admiration, capturing the attention of many at the event for its blend of sophistication and identity.

Being his first time attending the prestigious awards, Chairman K told Graphic Showbiz that it was his own “showdown” to let other patrons know his fashion worth.

“I’m a lover of fashion and so I put a lot into my looks for the Red Carpet. It was a good time and I’m happy I got the recognition I needed with my looks. For me, it was a fashion ‘show down’ and it paid off,” he said.

Chairman K has been a notable figure in Ghana’s music industry since 1999. He shot to fame in 2003 with the song, "AIDS Aduro", which was received well by music patrons.

Over the years, he has collaborated Ghanaian with artistes such as Flowking Stone and Kwadwo Nkansah (LilWin).

However, the journey hasn’t always been smooth. Balancing academics and music proved challenging, prompting him to pause his music career to pursue higher education.

Chairman K is an alumnus of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) and holds both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Mathematics Education.

He returns to the limelight with new songs, Wogye Wo Din" and the controversial "M3bo Wo Dua", which sparked public debate and a fiery clash with outspoken entertainment critic Sally Mann some few weeks ago.

He told Graphic Showbiz he plans to collaborate with artistes from Nigeria, Liberia, and South Africa.