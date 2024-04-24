‘Never again,’ Rihanna expresses regrets over past nudity

Pop star Rihanna has shared her reflections on past decisions, expressing a newfound perspective shaped by motherhood.

The 36-year-old singer, who shares two sons, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, with her partner A$AP Rocky, opened up about certain outfit choices she now views with mild regret.

During an interview with British Vogue at the Tobacco Dock launch of Fenty X Puma’s new brown creeper shoe, Rihanna discussed her past fashion “icks.”

She admitted to feeling regretful about instances where she went topless in public and allowed her “panties to be out” at red carpet events.

“It’s going to sound hypocritical because I did so much s**t in my life, I had my nipples out, I had my panties out.

“But now those are the things, I guess as a mom, and an evolved young lady, emphasis on young, it’s just things that I feel I would never do, or I’m just like ‘oh my god, I really did that? Nips out?'” she confessed.

In a recent cover story for Interview Magazine, Rihanna shared insights into her relationship journey with A$AP Rocky, her partner and the father of her children.

Rihanna revealed that although she first met Rocky, 35, in 2012, their romantic relationship began to blossom in 2019.

“We saw fashion the same. We saw creative the same. We ended up in the same circles a lot.

“And past that, when we grew up, we ended up supporting each other’s brands and products and creative all the time.

“We’ve known each other for a long time. I’ve seen him in relationships. He’s seen me in relationships. We’ve seen each other outside of relationships.

“We knew what we’re capable of, and the trouble that we could bring to each other’s lives. We can make or break each other’s hearts.

“And so, we started dating with a lot of caution … I just let whatever was supposed to happen, happen. It was just, ‘This is a flower. It’s either going to die or blossom. But I’m going to let it decide itself,'” she recalled.