Veteran actor Pa Zulu Adigwe is dead

Apr - 24 - 2024

Nigeria's movie industry is mourning yet another loss as veteran actor Pa Zulu Adigwe has reportedly passed away.

Known for his memorable roles, often portraying uncles or wicked relatives, as well as native doctors, Pa Zulu Adigwe's death adds to the string of losses experienced in the Nigerian film industry recently including Junior Pope, Mr Ibu, Amaechi, Saint Obi among others.

The sad news was shared on Instagram by movie producer Stanley Nwoke, professionally known as Stanley Ontop on Tuesday April 23, 2024.

However, details surrounding the cause of the silver screeen star's passing remain undisclosed.

the movie producer sharing the news simply expressed his sorrow, stating, "I regret to announce the passing of a veteran actor. Late Mr. Zulu Adigwe."

Since the announcement surfaced last night, an outpouring of condolences has flooded in from the actor's colleagues in the movie industry and his fans alike, extending heartfelt sympathies to his family during this difficult time.

