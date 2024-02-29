Meek Mill responds to accusations that he and Diddy had a sexual relationship

Rapper Meek Mill has responded to allegations circulating on social media that he was involved in a sexual relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The claims arose from a lawsuit filed against Combs by Rodney Jones, who alleges that the rapper sexually assaulted him. Jones reportedly stated in the lawsuit that Diddy mentioned having had sexual encounters with “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj” and an R&B singer who “performed at the Super Bowl and had a successful Vegas residency.”

As Meek Mill is a rapper from Philadelphia who previously dated Nicki Minaj, social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), began circulating rumors linking him to the accusations. Meek vehemently denied these rumors in a series of posts on Wednesday evening.

In his posts, Meek expressed his support for the LGBTQ+ community while vehemently denying the allegations against him. He criticized certain media outlets for sensationalizing the claims and emphasized his contributions to the Black community, stating, “I change laws for our people. I donate millions.”

Furthermore, Meek addressed Andrew Tate, who retweeted a post accusing him of engaging in sexual activity with Diddy. Meek responded by questioning Tate's actions and integrity.

While the situation is complex and controversial, Meek Mill has provided his perspective, albeit in graphic detail, for the public to consider on X.