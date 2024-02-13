Next article: It makes me happy: Kanye West on why he flaunts his wife

Marriage is my biggest fear; I may get bored living with one person, says Felicia Osei

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 13 - 2024 , 15:16

Popular Tiktoker and Onua FM presenter, Felicia Osei has disclosed that marriage is her biggest fear and doesn’t intend to rush into the institution.

In a response to a question by Quophi Okyeame on the latest edition of his “30 Questions” podcast on You Tube, the popular social media influencer said she has been hesitant about marriage particularly for the fear of falling in love with the right person after marriage.

“Marriage is my biggest fear. I keep asking myself, ‘what if you fall in love with somebody else after marriage? What if you meet someone else? What will you do if you fall in love with another person after marriage?

“What if you cheat in marriage, what causes cheating. Marriage, Marriage, Marriage. What if you get bored living with the person you are married to?” Felicia Osei said. (Read Global 500 Greatest Songs of All Time: Wiyaala, Atongo Zimba in the list)

Felicia Osei also mentioned that even though she is happy being a spinster, she intends to give marriage a thought when the time is right.

A snippet of the interview which was shared by Quophi Okyeame on Instagram got many responses, with veteran hiplife artiste, Reggie Rockstone offering some marriage lessons.

He wrote: “Marriage is work! Hard work and you fall u get up! Nowhere cool! Mistakes go come! You go learn and move on! Remember we will all die at some point and so we fuss much about much forgetting we are on time! Forgiveness is a crucial part of the story tho! I bet u ask GOD for forgiveness and more always huh! Can you give it tho? Now that’s the question! Gotta pray much cos where there is love the devil will attack hardest! Love is more powerful than we know! The devil sabi”.