It makes me happy: Kanye West on why he flaunts his wife

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 13 - 2024 , 13:53

American rapper, Kanye West has explained why he flaunts his wife, Bianca Censori, on social media. According to the Yezus CEO, he posts about his wife on social media because “she makes me happy.”

West, who was responding to criticism that he overly flaunts his wife on social media, added that his wife brings him joy, which he incorporates into his music.

He pledged to continue writing about his wife, encouraging anyone who can’t accept it to stay off his social media accounts.

In a video message, West said: “Ima post my wife as much as I want bro It makes me happy. Some people don’t want you to be happy. They want you to make them happy I decided to make myself happy and I’m happy with.”

Kanye West married Bianca Censori after his marriage to reality star, Kim Kardashian crashed.