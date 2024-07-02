Featured

Kwame Mickey resolves issue with Team Eternity over Defe Defe song

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Jul - 02 - 2024 , 10:24

Ghanaian music producer, Kwame Mickey has disclosed that the dispute over Team Eternity Ghana's use of the 'Defe Defe' lyrics in their latest song has been resolved.

According to a statement issued yesterday by OFM company on his behalf, Kwame Mickey and Team Eternity Ghana have successfully resolved their differences, reaching a mutually beneficial agreement that brings an end to the dispute over the use of the 'Defe Defe' lyrics.

“The parties have duly entered into a Licence Agreement under which Kwame Mickey grants to Team Eternity Ghana the non-executive right to use in the new song, those words derived from the existing song,” part of the statement reads.

In a Facebook post, last month, Kwame Mickey, the executive producer for Hallelujah Voices’ ‘Defe Defe’, had alleged that Team Eternity Ghana had infringed on his copyright by using the ‘defe defe’ line for their new hit song. (Related article: Team Eternity Ghana faces ‘song theft’ allegation over ‘Defe Defe’)

His post generated heated debate on social media on whether Team Eternity was guilty of the copyright charges levelled against them.

As if that wasn’t enough, Kwame Mickey through OFM company, a multinational entity with operations in Ghana, Nigeria, and Europe, acting on behalf of Kwame Mickey, wrote to Youtube to disable the visibility of Team Eternity's 'Defe Defe' on the view platform until they sorted out copyright issues with him. (Read YouTube asked to mute Team Eternity Ghana’s Defe Defe as copyright issue heightens)

A number of personalities have been said to be working behind the scenes to resolve the matter which had been widely deemed as “Kingdom matter.”

In an interview with Hitz FM yesterday, gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy appealed to Kwame Mickey not to drag the case since Team Eternity Ghanaa’s Defe Defe song was positively impacting lives.

“Team Eternity has done well so Kwame Mickey should forgive them. There is no copyright here.

“When you go to our hometown in Kumasi, we say 'defe defe' every day. For 'monnyae me', I have even used it in my songs before. So there are some of the words, you might feel they took it but they are words we say every time,” Ohemaa Mercy said. (Team Eternity’s Defe has done well with ‘Defe Defe’, Kwame Mickey should forgive them- Ohemaa Mercy)

This latest breakthrough in the case definitely comes as a welcome relief for those who had been eagerly awaiting a resolution.