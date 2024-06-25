Kofi Karikari to hold Night of Worship and Encounter on July 7

Gospel singer, Kofi Karikari, is gearing up for his concert dubbed, “Grateful: A Night of Worship and Encounter” at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Sunday, July 7.

The event is expected to be an evening of heartfelt worship, deep gratitude and divine encounter.

Kofi Karikari, recently honoured as Male Vocalist of the Year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), is renowned for his soul-stirring performances and profound lyrical messages.

Kofi Karikari explains that the event is a collective moment of thanksgiving for the blessings of the first half of the year and an anticipation of greater things to come.

As such, attendees can expect an evening filled with anointed music, deep worship and a palpable sense of God's presence.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the singer noted that the upcoming event aimed to create an atmosphere where hearts are touched, lives are changed and gratitude flows freely.

“This is a special moment for me and everyone who has supported my ministry. This is about expressing our thanks to God for His grace and mercy. It's a call for all of us to come together, worship and show our gratitude,” he said.

The musician explained that his passion was to help people embrace the ministry of Christ and develop personal relationship with him.

“Christ is the plan that we work with. Even though we write down things we are expectant about and things we are desiring to see, it is the Lord’s will that we desire to be done at all times,” he stated.

Over the years, Kofi's talent, dedication and skill have been evident and those who have diligently followed his works are certain of his commitment for God’s work.

According to Kofi Karikari, his music speaks of faith, hope and the love of Christ in a way that is sure to touch the hearts of listeners, adding, “My music encourages listeners to move forward and be positive in the face of any struggle”.

The artiste, who is known for songs such as We Bow Down, Meda W’ase, Who Say God No Dey, Alpha among others launched the “Lifted High” album in June last year.

The songs on the album included Highest Praise, Daily Praising, You Are Here, Holy Spirit Moving.