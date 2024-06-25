Featured

International validation doesn’t build brands –Rex Omar to creatives

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Jun - 25 - 2024 , 10:47

VETERAN Highlife musician, Rex Omar, is urging Ghanaian creatives to shift their focus from seeking international validation to investing in their personal and professional growth.

He believes relying on international approval is a misguided approach that burdens local talents.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Rex Omar emphasised that no country prioritised foreign talents over its own, and it was up to Ghanaian creatives to rather elevate their standards and produce quality content that could compete globally.

He encouraged creatives to be deliberate on honing their craft, becoming marketable, and creating export-quality content.

“If we are able to harness our talent and export the creative content, we will get that international validation. This is because when you have a product and you want it to be good, you improve upon it. As you are marketing it, if it is a global product, people will accept it and that is a validation.

“So you don't necessarily have to go to the UK or the US to be known there because nobody will actually even push you since everybody is pushing their own,” he said.

Rex Omar, who is also the Board Chairman of Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), stressed the importance of business acumen, stating that international validation alone would not generate revenue. (Read also Here’s why Rex Omar quit churchGovt should create policies to back creative industry’s growth-Rex Omar)

“I believe that when we say international validation, a lot of Ghanaian artistes already have it. But that alone will not necessarily put money in your pocket. There must be intentional business behind whatever we are exporting in order to benefit from the revenue stream that comes with it,” he added.