Davido, Chioma’s thrilling ‘love story’ as they tie the knot today

Vanguardngr.com Showbiz News Jun - 25 - 2024 , 12:04

Today will definitely open a new chapter in the ‘love story’ of pop star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his partner, Chioma Rowland, as they walk down the aisle in a blaze of glory.

Davido had, last Tuesday, confirmed his white wedding to his partner, Chioma, billed to hold today in Lagos.

The confirmation was a follow-up to their traditional wedding, which took place in 2023. Though the venue of the fairytale wedding is yet to be confirmed, there are, however, indications that it will either take place at the Harbour Point or Eko hotel, both on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Notwithstanding the venue of the high profile wedding, fans of the ‘unavailable’ crooner have been expressing their unalloyed support and happiness for Davido and Chioma, whose love story runs like a novel.

Sources close to the couple have confirmed that celebrities within and outside the shores of the country are expected to grace the high profile wedding, whose attendance is strictly by invitation.

The pop star’s wedding is coming up amid his legal tussle with his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, over the custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Imade.

Davido reportedly, through his lawyers, had asked the court to grant him joint custody of their daughter, who was born in May 2015. But for anything, the pop star seems to be happier with Chioma, and has always displayed his public affection for her whenever an opportunity to do so presents itself.

In a video shared by UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Tobi Adeboyega, an excited Davido could be heard inviting people to the wedding.

“Guys, you have to come to Nigeria on the 25th (of June) for my wedding,” he said.

At the weekend, the Afrobeat singer set social media agog, after he shared pre-wedding photos with Chioma on his Instagram page, ahead of their wedding, today, with the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024. He didn’t stop at that, the ‘Aye’ crooner also surprised Chioma with a bridal shower party on Sunday night.

In one of the clips of the videos that surfaced online, the chef was captured narrating how her fiancé planned the party without her knowledge.

She explained that Davido lured her out of the house by telling her that they were going for a dinner date but it turned out to be her bridal shower.

“Let me tell you a story. I know this is an event centre and David said we were going to eat.

“He was trying to get the exact location and when we got outside, he asked somebody something and I said, ‘This is not a restaurant. I’m hungry, I want to eat.’ Then I saw balloons, I just started screaming,”she enthused.

As they walk down the aisle today, it’s instructive to relive memories of how their love story began in earnest and the hurdles they had to cross to cement their relationship.

Recall that Davido and Chioma met in 2013, as students of the Babcock University. While the singer pursued a degree in music, his fiancee was a student of Economics. At first, they were just friends till 2015, when they started playing hide and seek game. But they couldn’t be called lovers, until 2017, after the pop star officially unveiled Chioma to the world as his girlfriend.

Proving his love for his partner, Davido didn’t only write a song for her but he also convinced Chioma to star in his music video titled “Assurance.”

The relationship was flourishing and Chioma who happens to be Davido’s third baby mama was blessed with a son, on October 20, 2019, Ifeanyi Adeleke, but unfortunately, two three after, the lad got drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos, leaving Davido and his partner heartbroken.

It would also be recalled that the “If” singer had initially proposed to her. The wedding was set to take place in July 2020, but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic that was ravaging the world then. Not until February 2021, when it was reported that the lovebirds had split up. The supposed breakup was spurred by loved-up photos of Davido and Instagram model Yafai on holiday in the Caribbean. This was followed by a series of loved-up photos of the two that broke the internet in March 2021.

Besides, there were rumours of Davido having a fourth baby mama, leading to the lovebirds unfollowing each other on Instagram. The development heightened fears that all was not well with Davido and Chioma. Before their critics could blink their eyes, the lovebirds found each other again and were not only able to reconcile their differences but also rekindle their love. The internet was agog, after a video of Chioma attending Davido’s concert started trending online.

The lovebirds reportedly left the venue together! Fans were over the moon and for people who’ve always shipped their relationship they had better news for them. In that reconciliation spirit, Davido gifted Chioma a new Mercedes G-wagon.The gift came in just a week after the singer had revealed that he’d be walking down the aisle with Chioma come 2023.