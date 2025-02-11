Featured

Judge Shatta Wale by his talent, not character- Article Wan

Ghanaian musician, Article Wan, has jumped to the defense of his colleague, Shatta Wale, urging fans and critics to separate the artiste's talent from his personality.

According to Article Wan, Shatta Wale's immense contribution to the Ghanaian music industry should not be overshadowed by his controversial character.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, the Ngege hit-maker pointed out that Shatta Wale, who he is his god father’s talent and achievements deserve more attention and recognition.

"I think it's about time we have to forget the artiste's character and draw another agenda of pushing the artiste's talent regardless.

"Handling somebody who is too characteristic is difficult, if they realize they can't control the person, then they pack the person," he added.

According to Article Wan, an artiste's character is an integral part of their brand identity, and it's the audience's responsibility to distinguish between the artist's work and their personal conduct.

"When I see some kinds of talents, I see the character and know that the character is not good but I feel the character is a part of the job," he said.

Last year, Article Wan, emphatically stated that contrary to claims that he was out of relevance, he still remained a force to be reckoned with in the music industry and assured fans that he was far from being obsolete.

The Solo crooner explained that his hiatus from the music scene at the time was a deliberate strategic move aimed at redefining his brand and aligning with the industry's current trends.