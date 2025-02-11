Next article: Israel Ofori readies for ‘My Everything' on Feb.20

Featured

(PHOTOS) Nollywood actress, Chika Ike announces first pregnancy

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 11 - 2025 , 15:29 1 minute read

Popular Nigerian actress, Chika Ike, has taken to social media to share the exciting news of her first pregnancy at the age of 39.

The Nollywood star, known for her captivating performances on screen, disclosed the good news on Facebook yesterday, expressing her gratitude and joy.

“Life lately” Ike captioned photos of her baby bump, beaming with happiness.

Draped in a regal, royal-inspired outfit, Chika radiated a glow that matched her radiant smile.

Advertisement

Fans and fellow celebrities have flooded Ike's comment section with congratulatory messages, celebrating this new chapter in her life.

Fellow celebrities like Rita Dominic, Mercy Johnson, and Queen Nwokoye equally sent their congratulatory messages and well wishes.

Ike's pregnancy announcement comes as a delightful surprise to her followers, who have been eagerly awaiting updates on her personal life after her divorce in 2013, after seven years of marriage.

She has, however, previously expressed her desire to become a mother, and with the arrival of her pregnancy, 2025 is shaping up to be a memorable year for her.

More pictures: