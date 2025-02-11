Featured

I used to give fried rice to presenters as payola – Trigmatic

Joy Entertainment Showbiz News Feb - 11 - 2025 , 19:55 1 minute read

Ghanaian artiste Trigmatic has revealed how he managed to get his music on rotation across radio stations at the beginning of his music career.

Speaking on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, he noted that he usually bought items to show appreciation to radio presenters who supported his music.

"Me I was a hard guy, hard guy in my mind. So whenever we recorded, I was the guy that got my song on radio. At the time payola wasn't a thing but it was there. You could give things like fried rice," he said.

Asked if he also gave fried rice as payola, he replied: "Oh yeah, just to say 'thank you'. You know, giving a box of friend rice or chicken and chips was a big deal."

Advertisement

Trigmatic is celebrating 15 years of officially stepping the threshold of the music industry and has also released a book on leadership, titled ‘A Lion’s Aide.’

With five albums to his credit, he is known for songs such as 'My Jolley', 'Mefri Ghana', 'Agyei', 'Where We Dey Go', and 'Gye Nyame'.