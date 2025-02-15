Next article: Highlife in the key of Rim Akandoh Jnr

Featured

Jay-Z, Diddy accuser drops sexual assault lawsuit

BBC Showbiz News Feb - 15 - 2025 , 18:51 3 minutes read

A lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z, which alleged the rape of a 13-year-old girl in 2000, has been dismissed, according to a legal filing submitted on Friday in New York.

The attorney representing the anonymous plaintiff, referred to as Jane Doe, voluntarily withdrew the case, court records show.

The filing was submitted by lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing dozens of plaintiffs in lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against Mr Combs.

The filings states that the plaintiff "hereby gives notice that the... action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice".

Advertisement

Because the dismissal is with prejudice, the lawsuit cannot again be refiled in its current form.

Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, issued a statement signed by him, referring to the dismissal as a "victory".

"The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed," he wrote.

"This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims."

"The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed," said the rapper, who is married to singer Beyoncé.

He continued: "The courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally."

Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, emphasised in a separate statement that the case "never should have been brought".

"By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name," he said in a statement to the BBC.

Jane Doe initially filed the lawsuit against Mr Combs in October before adding Jay-Z's name in

December. She alleged that both men assaulted her in 2000 after an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty.

Diddy: When is the trial and what are the charges?

Jay-Z strongly denied the allegations, claiming that his attorney had been sent "blackmail" in an attempt to force a settlement. He said the attempt had the "opposite effect" and instead motivated him to publicly challenge the accusations.

In December, Jane Doe gave an interview that raised questions about her credibility. She admitted that "not all the facts are clear" and stated, "I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying."

Last month, Jay-Z formally requested the court to dismiss the lawsuit, citing inconsistencies in the accuser's account. The request was approved by United States District Judge Analisa Torres, leading to the lawsuit's dismissal.

While Jay-Z is no longer facing legal action in this case, Mr Combs continues to battle over three dozen civil suits.

In response to Friday's dismissal, Mr Combs' legal team issued a statement declaring his innocence.

"For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by an attorney more focused on media headlines than legal merit. Just like this claim, the others will fall apart because there is no truth to them," the statement says.

It added: "This is just the first of many that will not hold up in a court of law."

Mr Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since September 2024 on federal criminal charges related to racketeering and sex trafficking.

He's been denied bail three times, and will remain in custody until his trial on 5 May 2025.