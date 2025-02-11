Next article: Diana Hamilton: Artistes don’t need drugs to boost their confidence on stage

Israel Ofori readies for ‘My Everything' on Feb.20

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 11 - 2025 , 14:20 1 minute read

Gospel singer, Israel Ofori has set 2025 on a good note as he prepares for the release of a new song, My Everything, on Thursday, February 20.

“My Everything” is inspired by the bible verse of Psalm 42: 1 which states, “ As the deer pants after water brooks, so pants my soul after thee, O God”

On the song, the “Eno Wo” artistes acknowledges God as his source, and everything, thereby encouraging all Christians and human race to see God as their source of existence since when one puts God first, everything aligns in their favour.

“As 2025 unfolds, it is important for people especially Christians to yearn for God and recognise Him as their source and everything.

“This song is timely for the season to help listeners in their daily walk with God and bring them to surrender everything to him,” he stated.

The song will be available on all digital platforms including Youtube, Boomplay, Spotify, Amazon and Apple music, Deezer and Tidal when it’s finally out.