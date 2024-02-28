I’m yet to know why I was disqualified - Afua Asantewaa

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Feb - 28 - 2024 , 19:44

Even though officials of Guinness World Records have disclosed that Afua Asantewaa was disqualified for her sing-a-thon attempt because she broke some rules, she says she is yet to find out the reason for her disqualification.

On Friday, February 23, 2024, the Guinness World Records announced that Ghana's Afua Asantewaa failed to break the longest singing marathon she attempted in December 2023.

“Afua Asantewaa’s singathon attempt was not successful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records,” PR Executive for the Guinness World Records, Alina Polianskaya replied to a mail by Joy FM.

However, in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Afua said she was yet to find out from the GWR the exact reason or reasons why she didn’t make it.

“Just like everyone else, I also read on the Internet that I was disqualified because of the rest breaks I took. Truth be told, as of Monday, February 26, I had still not received any letter or message from the Guinness World Record because I was not able to access my GWR portal.

“So I complained to them and I only heard from them on Tuesday, February 27. Although they didn’t give reasons why I was disqualified, the message only said I was unsuccessful and that anytime I was ready to give it a go again, they would apply internally for me. So, the people calling me a liar don’t know what they are talking about”, she said to Graphic Showbiz.

Touching on her next GWR attempt, Afua Asantewaa said she was yet to plan with her team for the appropriate time but for now, all she could say was a big thank you to Ghanaians for the massive support shown her and she was very grateful.

“The love shown me was so huge, it was massive and I thank Ghanaians very much but in my next attempt, if even I don’t get support, I will still go ahead and do it because I am one person who doesn’t give up easily”, she concluded.

Related articles: This is why Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-a-thon World Records attempt was disqualified

You are the Yaa Asantewaa of our time, forget the lazy Ghanaians -Shatta Wale supports Afua Asantewaa

Guinness World Records broke our contract by announcing sing-a-thon results – Afua Asantewaa