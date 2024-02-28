Advertisement
Terry G calls out Timaya over unpaid royalties
Nigerian singer, Terry G has called out his colleague Timaya over alleged royalties debt.
Terry G in a post on his Instagram page, accusing Timaya of not paying the agreed royalties for a song that he produced for him.
Expressing frustration over the issue, the singer said other artists have been speaking up about similar problems in the industry.
Terry G said “Looking at all the podcasts and artists speaking up, the table will be used for firewood the day I will talk my own if you know I produced a song for you.
“I need my 50% producer publishing royalties from Timaya and others. For all the producers out there use me as an example of how they use and dump greatness. But still, I rise.”