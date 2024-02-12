I’m still relevant because I do timeless music, says Mavis Asante

Edith Mensah Showbiz News Feb - 12 - 2024

Gospel artiste, Mavis Asante says even though she has been absent on the music scene her last releases in 2016 said she is still relevant because she released timeless songs.

According to her, even though the likes of Tagoe sisters have not been releasing new songs in the last few years, their relevance on the gospel music scene has not wanted because of their evergreen songs.

“Yes, you need hit songs to stay relevant but you need good songs to stay relevant too. Social media is one major tool we can use to project and give spotlight to our work as Gospel musicians. You need a good song that can take you years on end.

“Look at the Tagoe Sisters, they have timeless songs. They have been in the game for so long that even when they don’t release songs, they are still a greater part of our industry and remain relevant to date. So it is not really about hit songs; it is about a very good one, an evergreen song,” she stated. (Read also It’s not enough to train contestants of reality shows to sing, support their careers–Mavis Asante to reality show organisers)

She also mentioned that it is about time organisers of music reality shows in Ghana took a second look at their operations because helping budding artistes hone just their singing skills is not enough to embark on a music career.

“The organisers paying little attention to the equally important things such as stardom management, production, industry survival among others leave contestants half-baked and making it difficult for them to stay in the industry.

“I pray people don’t get it twisted but I do acknowledge the platform these shows provide for aspiring musicians but there needs to be a more holistic approach to groom the talents who take part in the competition,” she said.