Afua Asantewaa: My second Guinness World Records 'singathon' attempt was unsuccessful

May - 08 - 2025

Guinness World Records has disqualified Afua Asantewaa on her second Guinness World Records on the longest singing marathon by an individual attempt - Singathon.

She announced the disqualification on social media on Thursday evening [May 8, 2025] and shared a screenshot of the response from Guinness on her attempt.

"It's been a challenging yet rewarding journey, and an incredible experience. Having had the opportunity to explore my potential on the esteemed Guinness World Records platform on two occasions has led to discovery, growth, development, success, and life-altering events that have shaped my being," she wrote in a statement in which she conveyed the response on the update from Guinness World Records.

"UPDATE ON GUINNESS WORLD RECORD LONGEST SINGING MARATHON INDIVIDUAL - SECOND ATTEMPT #2.0 Record attempt was unsuccessful," was how she titled her statement.

"I, on behalf of my dedicated team, would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported, cheered, provided constructive criticism, been inspired, encouraged, and believed in my journey", she stated.

Below are excerpts from the response from Guinness which she said on social media.

Application disqualified -

Our expert Record Managers have reviewed the evidence you provided and unfortunately this claim is not valid due to the guidelines (rules) not being met.

As stated in the guidelines:

"Rest breaks are the only point where the claimant may stop performing the activity during the attempt."

"You are allowed 5 minutes rest for every continuously completed hour of activity."

Activity and Rest sequence 19 shows you took a 15-minute break at 23:25 when you only had 5 minutes of rest time to use. The record attempt was therefore failed at this point. You also took 105 minutes at sequence 21 when you only had 10 minutes of accrued rest time.

We can only approve a record when all of the rules have been followed, as that is how we ensure fairness across all record attempts.

We congratulate you on your efforts and hope you can understand our reasoning for the rejection.

Attempt in Kumasi

Afua Asantewaa started her second singing marathon attempt on December 21, 2024, at Heroes' Park of the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The second attempt followed her initial effort in December 2023, where she was aiming to beat the current record of 105 hours held by Sunil Waghmare of India.

She managed to sing continuously for 121 hours and 39 minutes during her latest attempt.

