GTA officials pay courtesy call on Ga Mantse; set to partner this year’s Homowo

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 08 - 2025 , 18:35 3 minutes read

Officials of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) led by its Chief Executive Officer, Maame Efua Houadjeto has paid a courtesy call on Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II to formally introduce the new leadership of the Authority as well seek the blessings of the chief custodian of the Ga land for a successful tenure.

The visit, which took place at the Ga Mantse Palace on Wednesday, May 7, also afforded the Authority and the King the avenue to build a stronger working relationship geared at highlighting the tourism potentials of the Ga State.

A proposal by his Royal Majesty for GTA to partner the Ga Traditional Council in this year’s Homowo festival was wholeheartedly accepted by the CEO after expressing his appreciation for the visit.

“This year’s Homowo is going to be different because we want to partner the Ministry and the Authority. This year, we want Homowo to go global, it has always been global because people all over the world and the Diaspora celebrate the festival.

“This year, we want to tie the Homowo and align it with the SDG2, eradication of hunger. We want to collaborate and see how we can eradicate hunger within Ghana.

“We also believe that there are parts of Accra that have very high tourism appeal. Our beaches, the Monkey Sanctuary at Osudoku. There’s also a sculpture village in Accra including the forts and castles. We believe that these are highlights that if we are able to refurbish, and pou them in proper stead, we could draw numbers and also raise revenue.

“So this year, we would give the Ministry and Authority an office in the palace so that we can collaborate better so give us a liaison person so that we can communicate and share ideas on this great project we want to do together,” he said.

Describing traditional leaders as “landlords”, the CEO of GTA said it was prudent for her to seek the King’s blessings on the land on which the Authority held many of its activities.

"Since assuming office, it is important for me to come in person, together with my directors, to greet the Ga Mantse, seek his blessings, and open channels of collaboration.

“Greater Accra is home to several key tourist sites—forts, castles, the Jamestown Lighthouse area, and even the monkey sanctuary. These are not just national treasures but also important cultural landmarks that require local collaboration for effective promotion,” she said.

The visit also highlighted the President's flagship initiative, the Black Star Experience, which aims to showcase Ghana, particularly Greater Accra, as a vibrant hub for heritage, history, and immersive cultural experiences.

As part of this initiative, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is working to revitalize key attractions and festivals to appeal to both domestic and international travelers, thereby boosting tourism and promoting cultural exchange.

During the discussion, infrastructure development and local engagement, particularly in Jamestown, were key areas of focus.

The CEO acknowledged existing challenges, including the need for improved management of the tourist center at the Jamestown Lighthouse.

Although local youth have stepped in to informally conduct tours since the passing of the original manager, she emphasized the importance of providing structured support to ensure the long-term sustainability of the project.

By providing the necessary resources and guidance, the GTA aims to empower local communities and enhance the overall tourist experience.

“We’ve visited the site and identified the need for reorientation and training. We want to help the youth understand the importance of proper tourism management and equip them with the knowledge to enhance the visitor experience,” she stated.