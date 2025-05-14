Featured

Ghana adopts UNESCO's Culture|2030 Indicators to track Culture's impact on development

Ghana has officially launched the implementation of the UNESCO Culture|2030 Indicators, marking a major step toward integrating culture into the country’s sustainable development agenda.

Held at the Accra Tourist Information Center (ATIC), the launch was presided over by the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie.

In her keynote address, Hon. Gomashie posed a critical question: “What is culture’s contribution to our dear nation’s GDP?” She described the initiative as a “strategic step” that will enable Ghana to adopt evidence-based tools to measure the real impact of culture on national progress.

“The Culture 2030 Indicators will give us the methodology to track progress meaningfully, quantify the contribution of cultural employment to GDP, and advocate for stronger investment in the arts, heritage, and creative sectors,” she said.

The Minister noted that the initiative aligns with Ghana’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by recognizing culture as a key driver of inclusive development. She also emphasized the importance of using the indicators to support the effective implementation of the National Culture Policy.

“Our culture gives us a platform for equality and not exclusion,” she added, underlining the power of Ghana’s cultural diversity to foster social cohesion and national identity.

UNESCO Country Representative, Mr. Edmund Moukala N’gouemo, stressed the global importance of culture in development.

“The value of culture is evident and recognized worldwide. This project reflects a collaborative and evidence-based process involving national institutions and local partners, fully grounded in the five pillars of the 2030 Agenda: People, Planning, Prosperity, Peace, and Partnership,” he stated.

Dr. Osman Tahidu Damba, Acting Secretary-General of the Ghana Commission for UNESCO, highlighted that the Culture|2030 Indicators go beyond cultural heritage, positioning culture as a driver and enabler of sustainable development across multiple sectors.

The UNESCO Culture|2030 Indicators framework equips countries with tools to evaluate the role of culture in advancing economic, social, and environmental objectives.

By adopting this framework, Ghana positions itself as a regional leader in culture-based policy and development planning.

Source: Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts