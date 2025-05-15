Featured

EDITORIAL LENS: Big congrats, King Promise and TGMA26 winners

Editor, Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 15 - 2025 , 07:00 2 minutes read

Last Saturday, a number of Ghanaian artistes were honoured at the annual Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) for their works in the year under review.

Afropop artiste, King Promise, was the biggest winner, receiving the highest number of four awards including topmost prize, Artiste of the Year.

This honour reflects King Promise's hard work, dedication and passion for his craft.

Graphic Showbiz extends our warmest congratulations to him on this outstanding achievement.

King Promise's journey to the top has been marked by perseverance and resilience. From his early days in the music scene to his current status as a global ambassador of Ghanaian music, he has consistently worked hard.

From being shut out of all seven nominations the first time, he didn’t give up but continued to soldier on to this height.

Just as he mentioned in his victory speech after receiving the Artiste of the Year award Saturday night, his story of perseverance and resilience should encourage up and coming musicians not to give up.

His journey, marked by setbacks and failures, ultimately culminated in this moment of triumph, proving that difficult experiences can shape a remarkable story of achievement.

We also acknowledge the other winners who shone brightly at the awards ceremony. To Kofi Kinaata, who won Songwriter of the Year award for the fifth time, we say congratulations on your continued excellence.

To all the other winners, we celebrate your achievements and applaud your contributions to Ghana's vibrant music industry.

To those who didn't win, we urge you to keep pushing forward. Your craft is valued, and your dedication is appreciated.

Every artiste faces setbacks, but it's how you respond that matters. Use this experience as fuel to drive your creativity and inspire you to greater heights.

As we celebrate King Promise's TGMA Artiste of the Year win, we're reminded of the power of music to unite, inspire and uplift.

We look forward to seeing what the future holds for our talented artistes and the Ghanaian music industry as a whole.

Once again, congratulations to King Promise, the king who promised his fans to bring home the title and he did; and all the other winners TGMA26. Ayekoo!!!