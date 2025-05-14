Next article: Top 10 ways to know if you're compatible

Podcaster Emefa Deka launches Menstrual Hygiene campaign

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 14 - 2025 , 14:56 2 minutes read

In a bid to empower young girls through education and advocacy, Podcaster/Nutritionist, Emefa Deka, has launched a menstrual hygiene awareness campaign under a new initiative dubbed, Plug Her.

The campaign, which aims to promote positive menstrual hygiene practices, is set to make a significant impact in Pokuase and surrounding communities ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28.

Emefa mentioned that Menstrual hygiene was important to her because most young girls in Pokuase and its environs didn’t have proper education about it.

“Poor education on menstrual health is causing many young girls to drop out of school as well high rate of teenage pregnancy since many young ladies lack don’t even know their menstrual cycle,” she said.

Through this initiative, Plug Her will drive a community-centered engagement where health experts, youth advocates, and volunteers will interact directly with young girls to raise awareness and provide both educational and material support.

The campaign will feature open discussions, interactive sessions, and a distribution of menstrual pads to promote confidence, hygiene, and dignity among adolescent girls.

“Menstrual Hygiene Day is May 28, and I am asking for support, whether in cash or kind to help us share as many menstrual pads as possible with young girls in my community,” Emefa stated.

She emphasised that the goal is not just to hand out a single pad, but to offer at least five packs of pad to 200 young ladies, as a meaningful contribution.

“This will be a great start if we are able to do that. Month after month, if young girls know their periods are safe and manageable, they’ll gain the confidence to pursue education, engage in empowering programmes, and live fuller lives without fear or shame,” she added.

The campaign is being produced by Ottobi Entertainment, with support from OnePlay Africa, ItsFuse TV, and Kiosk.

In the days leading up to May 28, Plug Her will share a series of awareness posts and videos featuring selected women and public figures encouraging girls to take menstrual hygiene seriously and celebrate the day with pride.

On May 28, Plug Her will host a talkshop at the Pokuae D/A Schools with over 600 young girls at 10am with resource persons.