Fidelity Bank launches Orange Inspire to empower Ghana's creative economy

May - 05 - 2025

Ghana's vibrant creative industry, rich in talent, has long faced challenges in accessing funding and business support.

Recognising this gap, Fidelity Bank Ghana has launched the Orange Inspire project, a Cultural and Creative Fund (FCCF) under its Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative.

This innovative programme provides creative entrepreneurs with essential resources, including funding, training, and tools, to help them grow and thrive.

By supporting this often-overlooked sector, Fidelity Bank aims to make a meaningful impact and unlock the potential of Ghana's creative economy.

FCCF is designed for young creatives—men aged 40 and under, and women aged 45 and under—working in fields like visual arts, fashion, crafts, photography, animation, music, film, content creation, and performance.

The fund offers both grants and low-interest loans to help them turn their ideas into impactful businesses.

Speaking at a recent media engagement, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Julian Opuni, shared the relevance of the project for the creative sector.

“We know the creative sector comes with unique risks, but we also see huge opportunity. We’re not doing this because we have all the answers. We’re doing this because we believe in the talent and potential of Ghanaian creatives. And we want to work with them—and with partners—to build something that lasts.”

Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR, Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, said the move is part of a larger vision.

“We’ve done this before—last year with our GreenTech Innovation Challenge, where we invested over GHS 1.4 million in young entrepreneurs solving challenges in agriculture. Like that sector, the creative industry has enormous potential but limited support. FCCF is our way of changing that narrative,” she stated.

She disclosed that applications for the FCCF will close on May 25, 2025.