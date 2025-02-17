Next article: Brazilian couple breaks world record with 84 years of marriage, has over 100 grandkids

Fame is my biggest regret because it brings too much pressure – J.Derobie

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 17 - 2025 , 19:35 1 minute read

Ghanaian artist J.Derobie has opened up about his biggest regrets since entering the music industry.

In a candid conversation on Daybreak Hitz, J.Derobie revealed that fame has brought immense pressure and scrutiny, often leaving him feeling suffocated.

He confessed that he misses being able to do everyday tasks, like buying food, without being swarmed by fans.

"Like if I want to go and buy my waakye, sometimes, Oh, super, let me buy for you. Oh, no, no, make I go. I know what adey do, no," he said.

When asked where he thought he was headed when his career started taking off, J Derobie said, "I imagined me being, going, heading to the top. And I still have that dream, you know, I still have that dream that I will make it to the top, that we will win Grammy and things."

With multiple international features and a new EP with million of streams and counting, it was hard to imagine that Derrick Obuobi Junior a.k.a. J.Derobie was still unknown to the public only before Nigeria’s Mr Eazi signed him in 2020.

With the mentorship and guidance of Nigerian music sensation Mr Eazi, J.Derobie's career skyrocketed to new heights and he has been at it since then.