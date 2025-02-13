Featured

EDITOR’S LENS: Unseen struggle of GH creatives

Feb - 13 - 2025

Ghana's entertainment industry has been blessed with talented individuals who have dedicated their lives to bringing joy and excitement to audiences across the country and beyond.

However, behind the glamour and fame lies a harsh reality of many veteran creatives, particularly actors who struggle to make ends meet, despite their significant contributions to the industry.

In a recent interview, Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known as Dada Boat of ‘Taxi Driver’ fame, shed light on this issue, highlighting the need for urgent attention and reform.

The statistics are staggering. Mikki revealed that he was once offered between GH¢1,000 to GH¢1,500 for film roles, a paltry sum considering the value he brought to the productions.

This is not an isolated incident; many veteran actors face similar financial struggles, forcing them to live in poverty despite their fame.

Conversations about Ghanaian creatives not getting the financial worth and value were highlighted again over the weekend when news of veteran actor Mawuli Semevo getting burnt in a domestic fire accident went viral.

In a heart-warming display of solidarity, colleagues of Mawuli Semevo, spearheaded by actress Edinam Atatsi, swiftly launched a fund-raising campaign just hours later to support his medical expenses.

Given his stature in Ghana's entertainment industry and four decades of devoted service as an actor, many have criticised the system for failing to provide adequate support and security for veterans such as Mawuli Semevo, leaving them vulnerable and reliant on public charity when disaster strikes in their twilight years.

The root of the problem lies in the lack of industry policies and fair compensation for actors.

Unlike their counterparts in other countries, Ghanaian entertainers/creatives are not valued or appreciated for their craft. Instead, they are often seen as hobbyists, rather than professionals deserving of respect and fair pay.

The consequences of this neglect are dire. Many veterans die as paupers, their talents and contributions forgotten. This is definitely a tragic waste of human potential and a reflection of our society's failure to appreciate the arts.

Graphic Showbiz believes it is time for change. We need to recognise the value of our actors and the impact they have on our culture and society.

We need to implement policies that ensure fair compensation, create opportunities for growth and development, and provide support for creatives in their later years.

If the system functions and there are policies in place, people will earn more and have more opportunities.

Let us heed the call and work towards creating a more equitable and sustainable entertainment industry, one that values and rewards our talented creatives for their hard work and dedication.

The time for change is now!!!