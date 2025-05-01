Featured

EDITOR’S LENS: Public Relations in Ghana's show business

Graphic Showbiz May - 01 - 2025

AS the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) continues to dominate conversations in the Ghanaian show-business industry, it's imperative to examine the role of Public Relations (PR) in shaping the reputation and brands of artistes.

In recent weeks, entertainment pundits, MC Portfolio, Vida Adutwumwaa, and Tilly Akua Nipaa, have been at the forefront of promoting their respective artistes–King Paluta, Stonebwoy, and King Promise.

While their dedication and passion are commendable, a closer look reveals a concerning trend. The practice of PR in Ghana's showbiz industry appears to be more focused on "talking" rather than strategic planning.

This approach can lead to strained relationships, crises and, ultimately, damage to the artiste's reputation as it seems to be happening with the submissions of some of the PROs.

Effective PR is not just about speaking on behalf of an artiste; it's about building and maintaining positive relationships with key stakeholders through careful planning, strategic communication and reputation management.

A good PR strategy involves analysing audiences, competitors and industry trends to craft tailored narratives, backed by research.

In Ghana's show-business industry, PR seems to be viewed as a tool for attack or defence, rather than a strategic process for building reputation and brand.

This approach can lead to short-term gains but ultimately damages the artiste's reputation and relationships with stakeholders.

To leverage the full potential of PR, the entertainment industry in Ghana needs to adopt a more strategic approach.

This involves defining clear objectives, conducting research, and crafting tailored narratives that align with broader business goals. By doing so, artistes can build a strong reputation, nurture meaningful relationships with stakeholders and ultimately drive business growth.

Graphic Showbiz believes PR is a long game that requires strategic groundwork to determine the impact of communication efforts.

The show-business industry in Ghana needs to appreciate the importance of effective PR and develop comprehensive strategies to inform precise messaging.

By adopting a more strategic approach, artistes can protect their reputation, build their brand and drive business success beyond the awards.