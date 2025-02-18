Previous article: My body is 100% natural, I will only go under the knife to reduce my breast - Maame Serwaa

Dwp Academy, Afronitaaa, others make big wins at GHADI Awards 2025

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 18 - 2025 , 11:40 4 minutes read

On Saturday, 8th February, 2025 Dancegod Lloyd clinched the number spot, “Dancer of the Year” at the 2nd edition of the Ghana Dance Industry (GHADI) Awards, held at the National Theater.

DWP Academy won the “Street Dance Group of the Year”, while Afronitaaa & Abigail both picked “Dance Merit Awards”, for their role as Street Dance Culture Ambassadors.

The “Dancer of the Year” category which sparked online controversy ahead of the event date, saw a stiff competition between Dancegod Lloyd and Incredible Zigi, AfroNitaaa, Endurance Grand, Ezuntey Flex, and Bboy Lyricx. Despite the stiff competitive lineup, Dancegod’s works within the dance space earned him the ultimate dance title – “Dancer of the Year”.

DWP Academy took home the coveted “Street Dance Group of the Year” beating Millitantz Dance Family, 4Bent Dance Crew, Arenees Dance Crew, Team Hubes Dance Crew, DGL Dance Crew, Flawless Dance Studio, and I AM AZONTO Dance Crew. Team Hubes was awarded “Dance Athletes of the Year (Group)”, while Afrikiko Leisure Centre was named “AfroLatin Dance Club of the Year”. Additionally, Agoo Cultural Group won the “Traditional Dance Group of the Year”, and Let's Dance Africa was recognized as the “Praise Dance Group of the Year”.

The event, which was a hybrid of competitive and honourary awards, had 22 dance icons honoured for their remarkable contributions to the dance space including AfroNitaaa, Mr Drew, Laladzy, Abigail and Allo Maadjoa. Other international dance icons recognized are Buddy Doubara Agedah (organizer of the Nigerian Afrolatin Dance Festival hosted in Abuja and Lagos), and Prince “MIK” Ofori (organizer of the CDC festival in Germany).

In a statement by the CEO of Dancetera, also founder of the Ghana Dance Industry Awards, he emphasized the importance of celebrating dancers. He said “after the 1st edition in 2021 we took a long break. But I can now say, that the Ghana Dance Industry Awards has finally arrived. It's been a long time coming. This moment, is a moment of triumph for dancers and choreographers nationwide. What most people don’t realize is that our dancers are not just best in Ghana or Africa, they are amongst best in the world. And they need to be celebrated at home for their local and global strides. We therefore urge all dancers to embrace the GHADI Awards, and help it serve its purpose for the common good of the ecosystem. The Ghana Dance Industry Awards is designed by us, for us, and we must ensure it is credible and relevant, year on year.”

Guests were treated to an exciting array of dance performances, carefully curated across the broad spectrum of dance expressions. Performers for the night were NOYAM, UADT, Arenees, Black Illusion, Militantz, Flawless, 4bent, Ballet Ghana, Let’s Dance Africa, DWP, Flames, Gh Safari, One Ghana, Omowise & Teniola, Luumva & Mavis, Milord & Elsie, Krump Ghana, House Dance Ghana, Deaf Dancers Gh, Team Hubes, Kobi Rana and the DiAsa Queens.

In attendance were lecturers from the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, notably Terry Bright Ofosu (1989 National Dance Champion and Head of Dance Department), and Dr Artistedes Hargoe. The 1986 World Dance Champion, Adjetey Sowah, Lumo Bortei Doku an AfroLatin dance grand master, Mr Parker of Apex Ballroom, Nana Gazur (Chief), and Nana Dadzie of the Ghana Dance Association, amongst others, were also present.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, Hon. Dzifa Abla Gomashie, commended the organizer for a good work done, and pledged her support to the dance community. She however expressed her displeasure at the turn out of some industry stakeholders saying “… and where are the musicians? Where are the fashion people? Everything you do, dance is there with you. So, why are you not here with us?” She added, “please, dance theatre, music, they are together. So, when we stand for you, we urge you to also stand by us.”

The event saw dancers glam up for red carpet, hosted by Xclusizive Zake (Daner) and Essilfua Boris (TV Personality). Seasoned MCs Jay Foley and Chrystal Kwame-Aryee hosted the main awards ceremony, with DJ Alinko on the music deck.