My body is 100% natural, I will only go under the knife to reduce my breast - Maame Serwaa

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 18 - 2025 , 12:30 2 minutes read

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa has made a bold declaration about her body, stating that she is 100% natural and has no intention of undergoing cosmetic surgery - except for one possible exception.

In a recent interview on the ‘Okukuseku show' hosted by colleague, Emelia Brobbey, Maame Serwaa revealed that she was proud of her natural physique and had never felt the need to enhance her features through surgery.

However, she did admit that she might consider going under the knife in the future, but only to reduce the size of her breasts.

"I haven't done any body enhancement before. The only time I considered it was to reduce the size of my breasts because I felt they were too large. If I ever decide to have a procedure, it would be that,” she stated. (Read also: Regina’s Daniels’s husband, Ned Nwoko denies having a new baby with Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, Ras Kuuku: I've got the voice, I deserve TGMA Male vocalist nomination)

Maame Serwaa, real name, Clara Benson, added that if she chooses to undergo breast reduction surgery, she would document the process to help educate others about its importance.

"Even if I decide to do it, I would make sure to document it so others who might want to undergo the same surgery will understand it's not just about fashion," she added.

