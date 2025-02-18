Next article: My body is 100% natural, I will only go under the knife to reduce my breast - Maame Serwaa

I’m officially NDC for government’s payment of DDEP coupon – Michael Blackson

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News Feb - 18 - 2025 , 13:29 2 minutes read

Ghanaian-American comedian and actor Michael Blackson has publicly declared his allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the government announced it would settle GH¢6.081 billion in Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) coupons.

This move was made possible by President John Dramani Mahama's directive, which prompted Blackson to express his gratitude on Twitter on Monday, February 17.

Blackson's tweet not only revealed his newfound loyalty to the NDC but also highlighted the positive impact of the government's decision.

He mentioned that President Mahama's move has brought joy to the children at his free school, demonstrating the ripple effect of the government's actions.

He wrote, “Look at God, this is a very great start for all bondholders. As of today, I’m officially a member of the NDC party. Mahama, you just put a smile on the faces of the kids at my free school”.

In September 2024, Michael Blackson took to social media platform X to share his frustrating experience with investing in Eurobonds.

He revealed that he had purchased the bonds to support the Michael Blackson Academy in Agona Nsaba, but unfortunately, he struggled to recover his investment.

Blackson alleged that the previous Akufo-Addo administration had effectively "stolen" his investment, as he was unable to recoup his funds even after a year.

“Who’s the minister of finance in Ghana? I have beef with this guy. People of the diaspora decided to invest in our continent, and they used our money to pay their debt, giving us two options. Either take a 37% cut and receive 5% interest with an 11-year maturity date or no cut but 1.9% interest with a 15-year maturity date. I’m very disappointed in my people for this,” he posted.

In a recent interview this year, he spoke out about his frustrating experience with a $1.2 million Eurobond investment, which he claims has been held up due to a debt restructuring programme implemented by the NPP government, led by Akufo-Addo.

On the said interview, he disclosed that he refused to pay a supposed 10% bribe to retrieve his $1.2 million investment, adding that his Twitter rants "probably helped NPP to lose the 2024 election."