Dancegod Lloyd wins dancer of the year: GHADI Awards 2025

Feb - 18 - 2025

On Saturday, 8th February, 2025 Dancegod Lloyd clinched the number spot at the 2nd edition of the Ghana Dance Industry (GHADI) Awards, held at the National Theatre.

The “Dancer of the Year” category which sparked online controversy ahead of the event date, saw a stiff competition between Dancegod Lloyd and Incredible Zigi, AfroNitaaa, Endurance Grand, Ezuntey Flex, and Bboy Lyricx. Despite the stiff competitive lineup, Dancegod’s works within the dance space earned him the ultimate dance title – “Dancer of the Year”.

The other competitive categories saw big wins including DWP Academy, who took home the coveted “Street Dance Group of the Year” award.

Team Hubes was awarded “Dance Athletes of the Year (Group)”, while Afrikiko Leisure Centre was named “AfroLatin Dance Club of the Year”. Additionally, Agoo Cultural Group won the “Traditional Dance Group of the Year”, and Let's Dance Africa was recognized as the “Praise Dance Group of the Year”.

In a statement by the CEO of Dancetera, also founder of the Ghana Dance Industry Awards, he emphasized the importance of celebrating dancers. He said “after the 1st edition in 2021 we took a long break.

But I can now say, that the Ghana Dance Industry Awards has finally arrived. It's been a long time coming. This moment, is a moment of triumph for dancers and choreographers nationwide. What most people don’t realize is that our dancers are not just best in Ghana or Africa, they are amongst best in the world.

And they need to be celebrated at home for their local and global strides. We therefore urge all dancers to embrace the GHADI Awards, and help it serve its purpose for the common good of the ecosystem. The Ghana Dance Industry Awards is designed by us, for us, and we must ensure it is credible and relevant, year on year.”

The event, which was a hybrid of competitive and honourary awards, had 22 dance icons honoured for their remarkable contributions to the dance space including AfroNitaaa, Mr Drew, Laladzy, Abigail and Allo Maadjoa. Other international dance icons recognized are Buddy Doubara Agedah (organizer of the Nigerian Afrolatin Dance Festival hosted in Abuja and Lagos), and Prince “MIK” Ofori (organizer of the CDC festival in Germany).

Guests were treated to an exciting array of dance performances, carefully curated across the broad spectrum of dance expressions. Performers for the night were NOYAM, UADT, Arenees, Black Illusion, Militantz, Flawless, 4bent, Ballet Ghana, Let’s Dance Africa, DWP, Flames, Gh Safari, One Ghana, Omowise & Teniola, Luumva & Mavis, Milord & Elsie, Krump Ghana, House Dance Ghana, Deaf Dancers Gh, Team Hubes, Kobi Rana and the DiAsa Queens.

In attendance were lecturers from the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, notably Terry Bright Ofosu (1989 National Dance Champion and Head of Dance Department), and Dr Artistedes Hargoe. The 1986 World Dance Champion, Adjetey Sowah, Lumo Bortei Doku an AfroLatin dance grand master, Mr Parker of Apex Ballroom, Nana Gazur (Chief), and Nana Dadzie of the Ghana Dance Association, amongst others, were also present.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, Hon. Dzifa Abla Gomashie, commended the organizer for a good work done, and pledged her support to the dance community. She however expressed her displeasure at the turn out of some industry stakeholders saying “… and where are the musicians? Where are the fashion people? Everything you do, dance is there with you. So, why are you not here with us?” She added, “please, dance theatre, music, they are together. So, when we stand for you, we urge you to also stand by us.”

The event saw dancers glam up for red carpet, hosted by Xclusizive Zake (Daner) and Essilfua Boris (TV Personality). Seasoned MCs Jay Foley and Chrystal Kwame-Aryee hosted the main awards ceremony, with DJ Alinko on the music deck.

The 2nd edition of the Ghana Dance Industry Awards was brought to you in association with Dancers & DanceSport Association of Ghana, with support from Rhythms Africa, Charterhouse, our media partners, broadcasting live on GBC’s Lifestyle TV and powered by Dancetera.

For more information visit Ghana Dance Industry Awards on social media (@ghadiawards).

Below is comprehensive list of awardees and honourees of the 2025 Ghana Dance Industry Awards.

DANCER OF THE YEAR

Dancegod Lloyd – Winner

Incredible Zigi

Bboy Lyricx

Afronitaaa

Endurance Grand

Ezuntey Flex

STREET DANCE GROUP OF THE YEAR

DWP Academy – Winner

4bent Dance Crew

Arenees Dance Crew

Milltantz Dance Family

Team Hubes

I Am Azonto

DGL

Flawless Dance Studio

TRADITIONAL DANCE GROUP OF THE YEAR

Agoo Culture Group – Winner

Keno Dance Ensemble

Kake Dance Ensemble

Djoomo Dance Theatre

Ahwehwe Youth Dance Ensemble

Delali Dance Ensemble

Torday Dance Ensemble

Great Africa Heritage Dance Ensemble

PRAISE DANCE GROUP OF THE YEAR

Let’s Dance Africa – Winner

Afrostepz

Children of God

Y4C

CDS

Flames Dance Company

Dancing Champions

The Parables

AFROLATIN DANCE CLUB OF THE YEAR

Afrikiko Salsa Night (Afrikiko Leisure Centre) - Winner

Dance Code Tribe

Kizomba Connect

Salsa In The City

Kiz Infinity

Golden Dance Drive

Dance Alive International

Kizalsa

Accra Kizomba Community

DANCE ATHLETES OF THE YEAR (GROUP)

Team Hubes - Winner

Flames Dance Company

One Ghana Dance Crew

Arenees Dance Crew

AfroStepz Dance Crew

Black Illusion Dance Crew

United Kings Academy

4Bent Dance Crew

HONOURARY AWARDS (22)

Yvonne Nana Afriyie Okyere aka “Laladzy”, Dance Merit Award, Contribution to Street Dance Culture

NOYAM African Dance Institute, Dance Merit Award, Contribution to African Contemporary Dance

Spirit (ICGC) Dance Merit Award, Contribution to Praise Dance Culture

Ballet Ghana, Dance Merit Award, Dance Development

Buddy Doubara Agedah, Dance Merit Award, AfroLatin Dance Development, West Africa

United African Dance Theatre, Dance Merit Award, Contribution to Traditional Dance

Petra Peterson Sackey, Dance Merit Award, Contribution to AfroLatin Dance Culture

Godwin Omebo, aka DJ Cosby, Dance Merit Award, Contribution to AfroLatin Dance Culture

Survivor for Christ, Dance Merit Awards, Praise Dance for Social Good

Benjamin Opoku aka “Allo Maadjoa”, Dance Merit Awards, Contribution to Street Dance Culture

Vivies Dance & Theatre Academy, Dance Merit Award, Dance & Theatre Development

Ghana Dance Association, Dance Merit Award, Traditional Dance Development

Elvis Apaloo, Dance Merit Award, Dance Industry Development

Atinka Media, Dance Merit Award, Dance for Social Good

Maestro Milord & Lady Elsie, Dance Merit Award, AfroLatin Dance Culture Ambassadors

Ebo Anderson, Dance Merit Award, AfroLatin Dance Development

Prince Ofori aka DJ Prince MIK, Dance Merit Award, Street Dance Culture Ambassador

Danita Akosua Adomah Yeboah aka AfroNitaaa, Dance Merit Award, Street Dance Culture Ambassador

Abigail Adjiri, Dance Merit Award, Street Dance Culture Ambassador

Mr Drew, Dance Merit Award, Street Dance Culture Ambassador

Jerry “One” Obed Kwabena Atcheah, Dance Merit Award, Contribution to The Dance Culture

Augustus Koranteng, Best Dance Student, Afro Pop, Traditional Dance and Kizomba Practical.