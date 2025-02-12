Next article: Jackie Appiah and her manager graduate with master’s degrees

Daddy Lumba set to headline Valentine’s Day concert at Grand Arena

GraphicOnline Showbiz News Feb - 12 - 2025 , 16:10 2 minutes read

Legendary highlife icon Daddy Lumba is set to make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable with a spectacular concert at the Grand Arena in Accra.

Lovers and music enthusiasts can mark their calendars for Saturday, February 15, 2025, as the highlife maestro headlines the much-anticipated event, "Valentine with Daddy Lumba."

The veteran musician, known for his timeless hits and electrifying stage presence, will treat fans to a night of romance and nostalgia, performing classics such as “Aben Wo Ha,” “Sika Asem,” “Theresa,” “Anidaso,” and “Ohia Asomdwe.”

Joining Daddy Lumba on stage will be an impressive lineup of celebrated artists who will add their own flavour to the night. Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu, CZar, Kofi Nti, and Kofi Kinaata will bring their unique sounds and energy to complement the highlife legend’s performance.

Adding a soulful touch to the evening, songstresses Abiana and Adina will serenade the audience with their captivating voices. Abiana, known for her seamless blend of highlife and soul, will deliver an enchanting performance that promises to reignite love and deepen romantic connections.

Powered by Event Factory and DL FM, this exclusive concert offers the perfect opportunity to celebrate love while enjoying the timeless music of one of Ghana’s greatest music legends.

With Valentine's Day celebrated globally on February 14, this event serves as the ultimate way to extend the love and joy into the weekend. Whether you’re spending time with a significant other, family, or friends, “Valentine with Daddy Lumba” guarantees an unforgettable experience filled with love, music, and nostalgia.

Don’t miss out on the ultimate Valentine’s celebration! Make a date with Daddy Lumba and friends for a night of romance, nostalgia, and highlife magic at the Grand Arena on February 15, 2025.

For ticket details and further updates, stay tuned to DL FM and Event Factory’s social media platforms.