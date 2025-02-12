Featured

African Tourism Partners appoints Francis Doku as West Africa regional representative

Feb - 12 - 2025

Africa Tourism Partners (ATP), a distinguished Pan-African tourism development, business advisory, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Francis Doku as the new West Africa Regional Representative, effective immediately.

Mr. Doku brings a wealth of experience as a Ghanaian expert in marketing communications, media, and tourism promotion, and we are confident that his leadership will strengthen our initiatives in the region.

ATP, a UN Tourism Affiliate Member and recipient of the UN Tourism Distinction Award, is a Pan-African firm specialising in tourism development and strategic destination marketing. Its expertise spans strategy formulation, master planning, and strategic marketing within the travel, tourism, hospitality, aviation, and MICE-E (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions, and Events) sectors. Through robust partnerships and global networks, ATP drives initiatives that deliver measurable, sustainable outcomes.

A Legacy of Strategic Impact

With over two decades of experience in strategic business leadership, media innovation, and tourism development, Francis Doku’s appointment signals ATP’s ambition to accelerate West Africa’s growth as a global tourism and MICE-E powerhouse.

Doku’s career is a masterclass in versatility, spanning journalism, strategic media buying, media management, digital marketing, event management, content production, destination marketing, and tourism promotion. As Chief Operations Officer of Digital Plugin Limited, he transformed the agency into a pivotal force in Ghana’s digital marketing and MICE sector, securing high-profile conferences that positioned Ghana as a key player in business tourism.

His entrepreneurial flair was equally evident in Maestro Africa Group, a communications consultancy he founded, where he crafted campaigns for blue-chip brands and curated exhibitions that seamlessly blended cultural storytelling with economic opportunity.

In his role as General Manager of Adams Media Limited (Carat Ghana), Doku led media strategies for global brands like Coca-Cola, MTN, Vlisco, and Procter & Gamble, achieving over 100% annual growth in billings through strategic media planning and execution.

As a travel writer, content creator, and destination marketing professional, Doku has collaborated with diverse destinations through marketing campaigns, familiarisation trips, and influencer initiatives, significantly boosting tourism awareness and conversions. Whether amplifying South African Tourism’s outreach in Ghana or writing evocatively about Zimbabwe, Seychelles, Kenya, or Namibia, his passion for showcasing Africa’s rich tapestry has been a driving force in West African travel narratives.

His tenure as General Manager of TV3 and MG Digital under Media General further showcased his transformative leadership. Under his watch, TV3’s market share grew by 40%, while the digital platforms experienced over 60% growth, driven by strategic content development and audience engagement.

A Vision Rooted in Collaboration

“Francis embodies the rare trifecta of strategic vision, media savvy, and tourism expertise,” said Kwakye Donkor, CEO of Africa Tourism Partners. “His ability to turn ideas into measurable impact – whether through destination branding or youth empowerment – aligns perfectly with our mission to position West Africa as a beacon of inclusive growth.”

For Doku, this role is both an exciting challenge and a call to action.

“West Africa’s cultural wealth and natural wonders are unparalleled, but unlocking their full potential demands collaboration,” he noted. “I’m eager to work with governments, private sector leaders, and our vibrant youth to build a tourism ecosystem that doesn’t just attract visitors but transforms communities.”

A Future Built on Heritage and Innovation

Doku’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for African tourism. As global travellers increasingly seek authentic, sustainable experiences, West Africa’s vibrant cultures, historic landmarks, and emerging MICE infrastructure position it as a rising star on the global tourism map. His proven track record in digital transformation ensures that ATP’s initiatives will resonate in today’s hyper-connected world, bridging tradition with innovation to drive growth.

About Africa Tourism Partners (ATP)

Africa Tourism Partners (ATP) is a Pan-African tourism development and strategic destination marketing advisory firm. ATP specializes in strategy formulation, research, master planning and strategic marketing development in the travel, tourism, hospitality, aviation and golf sub-industries. Our firm leverages the expertise it has established through our global strategic partners and global networks to ensure that we continually execute impactful and uniquely designed programmes with measurable outcomes.

Being based in Johannesburg, South Africa, ATP has strategic key partnerships in Angola, Botswana, China, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Rwanda, Singapore, Scotland, Tanzania, USA and Zimbabwe. These teams of experienced experts, representatives, global partners and networks, allow us to execute uniquely designed and impactful programs for our clients.