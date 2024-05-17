Next article: Eli Khay has no regrets

Bosheba De Shyne set to drop “Not My Fault” EP on June 17

Exactly a month from today, June 17 fast rising Afro Pop artiste, Bosheba De Shyne will officially drop his new Not My Fault EP.

The upcoming project has four songs and it features renowned rappers Medikal and Rich Kent.

It is expected that the EP will place Bosheba De Shyne in a good place in the music industry.

“’Not My Fault’ stands out not only for its vibrant beats but also for its collaboration with renowned Ghanaian rap stars Medikal and Rich Kent.

“The collaboration is expected to propel excitement to the EP, making it a must-listen for fans of contemporary rap and hip-hop.

“The title track, “Not My Fault,” encapsulates the essence of the EP with its unapologetic tone and assertive lyrics. The title track speaks volumes about being unapologetically yourself and not wasting time on trivial matters. Stay tuned for some real talk and unforgettable beats,” he told Graphic Showbiz.

This theme of self-acceptance and resilience is woven throughout the EP, offering both entertainment and a thought-provoking message.